    Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Visits USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 8]

    Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Visits USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, the commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, greets Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7), aboard the ship in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:24
    Photo ID: 8337187
    VIRIN: 240410-N-EU502-1029
    Resolution: 4492x2995
    Size: 863.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Visits USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

