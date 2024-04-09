Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7), right, and Chief Warrant Officer LaTresha Williams, the boatswain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), walk aboard the ship in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:24 Photo ID: 8337185 VIRIN: 240410-N-EU502-1015 Resolution: 3964x2643 Size: 771.41 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Tom Chekouras, Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN Visits USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.