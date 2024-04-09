Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bell Polishing Aboard Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2004

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Matthew Thompson, from Aberdeen, Mississippi, polishes a bell aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2004
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8337176
    VIRIN: 041024-N-VR794-1006
    Resolution: 4173x2782
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

