Culinary Specialist Seaman Matthew Thompson, from Aberdeen, Mississippi, polishes a bell aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2004
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8337176
|VIRIN:
|041024-N-VR794-1006
|Resolution:
|4173x2782
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bell Polishing Aboard Tripoli, by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
