Bell Polishing Aboard Tripoli

Culinary Specialist Seaman Matthew Thompson, from Aberdeen, Mississippi, polishes a bell aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

