MacDill hosts prarde to celebrate military children

A child participated in the Month of the Military Child Parade at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. The parade was held to honor and celebrate military children during MoMC. Currently, there are more than 1.6 million children serving alongside U.S. service members, who move on average every two to three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

