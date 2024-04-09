Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill hosts parade to celebrate military children

    MacDill hosts prarde to celebrate military children

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Tinker K-8 School student performs during the Month of the Military Child Parade at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2024. The parade was held to honor and celebrate military children during MoMC. Currently, there are more than 1.6 million children serving alongside U.S. service members, who move on average every two to three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Child Development Center
    Month of the Military Child
    6th Air Refueling Wing

