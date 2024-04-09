Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Oil Spill Response Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    NAVSTA Rota Oil Spill Response Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain's port operations department apply oil spill containment procedures during a collaborative oil spill response drill between NAVSTA Rota service members and emergency response personnel, Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, April 10, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8336534
    VIRIN: 240410-N-NC885-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    NAVSTA Rota
    Oil Spill
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Spanish Armada

