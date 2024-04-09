NAVSTA Rota Oil Spill Response Drill

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain's port operations department apply oil spill containment procedures during a collaborative oil spill response drill between NAVSTA Rota service members and emergency response personnel, Spanish Armada service members and Spanish civil authorities onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, April 10, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

