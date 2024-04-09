Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kangas, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman; Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Cooper, 23rd CES structural apprentice; and Airman 1st Class Mark Riester, 23rd CES power production apprentice, carry tent equipment at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 8, 2024. The Airmen established shelters to support food provisions, maintenance operations, and communications for the 23rd Air Base Squadron’s forward operating site. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and expeditionary air base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

