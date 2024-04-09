Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 3 of 3]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kangas, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman; Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Cooper, 23rd CES structural apprentice; and Airman 1st Class Mark Riester, 23rd CES power production apprentice, carry tent equipment at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 8, 2024. The Airmen established shelters to support food provisions, maintenance operations, and communications for the 23rd Air Base Squadron’s forward operating site. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and expeditionary air base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8336528
    VIRIN: 240408-F-EQ901-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.76 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT