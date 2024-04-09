Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 2 of 3]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various units from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, unload tent equipment from crates at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 8, 2024. The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron solicited help from Airmen in various career fields to establish shelters for the exercise. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and expeditionary air base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

