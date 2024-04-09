U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various units from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, unload tent equipment from crates at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 8, 2024. The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron solicited help from Airmen in various career fields to establish shelters for the exercise. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and expeditionary air base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8336527 VIRIN: 240408-F-EQ901-1015 Resolution: 7629x5086 Size: 16.41 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.