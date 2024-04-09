Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8336389 VIRIN: 240408-N-FB292-1048 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 543.85 KB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVWAR Leaders Stress Integrated Information Capabilities for Maritime Power at Sea Air Space 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.