    NAVWAR Leaders Stress Integrated Information Capabilities for Maritime Power at Sea Air Space 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVWAR Leaders Stress Integrated Information Capabilities for Maritime Power at Sea Air Space 2024

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Peter Reddy, executive director at Naval Information Warfare Systems Center (NIWC) Atlantic, discusses the laboratory's technology focus areas and their push to advance joint all-domain warfighting concepts at Sea Air Space 2024.

