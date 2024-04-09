The Black Beauty Reservoir, at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada, was constructed in 1952, and a refurbishment project is currently underway there.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 08:11 Photo ID: 8336377 VIRIN: 240412-A-A0796-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.52 MB Location: HAWTHORNE ARMY DEPOT, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essential to the future: Black Beauty Reservoir important part of HWAD [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.