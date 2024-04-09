U.S. Army medical leaders in Germany host Ukraine military medical delegation

Senior military medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces toured Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and met with hospital staff on April 8. The Ukrainian military medical delegation was in Germany taking part in a meeting with U.S. Army medical leaders from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, the 68th Theater Medical Command and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. During their visit to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the Ukrainian delegation also had the opportunity to meet and talk with wounded Ukrainian servicemembers who are receiving treatment for their wounds as the U.S. military medical center. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

