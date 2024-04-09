Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

    GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with senior medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 68th Theater Medical Command, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) take part in discussions held recently at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The meeting offered Ukrainian medical leaders the opportunity to share lessons learned with their U.S. Army medical counterparts and offered their insights into medical operations related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As part of their visit, the Ukrainian Armed Forces medical leaders also received a tour of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they met with hospital staff and had the opportunity to visit with wounded Ukrainian servicemembers. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

