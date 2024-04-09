U.S. Army medical leaders in Europe host Ukraine military medical delegation

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with senior medical leaders from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 68th Theater Medical Command, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) take part in discussions held recently at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The meeting offered Ukrainian medical leaders the opportunity to share lessons learned with their U.S. Army medical counterparts and offered their insights into medical operations related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As part of their visit, the Ukrainian Armed Forces medical leaders also received a tour of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they met with hospital staff and had the opportunity to visit with wounded Ukrainian servicemembers. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

