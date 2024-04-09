Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Nightmare Weapons Qualification [Image 9 of 11]

    Task Force Nightmare Weapons Qualification

    BULGARIA

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Task Force Nightmare qualifies on several different weapon systems at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The weapons are to include M4, MK19, M249 and the M320.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 05:06
    This work, Task Force Nightmare Weapons Qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS

