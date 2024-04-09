Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    SHARPSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Allen Griffith 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jordan Foster, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade,rucks to Antietam Creek Campground during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 11, 2024, in Sharpsburg, Maryland. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allen Griffith)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8336066
    VIRIN: 240411-A-AB903-1403
    Resolution: 5266x3759
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SHARPSBURG, MD, US
    Maryland's Best Warrior

