Members of the Maryland National Guard, white water rafts in the Potomac River during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 11, 2024, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where Maryland and the Virginia states meet. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Allen Griffith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 02:34 Photo ID: 8336034 VIRIN: 240411-A-AB903-7056 Resolution: 4521x2274 Size: 628.34 KB Location: HARPERS FERRY, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Allen Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.