Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 9 of 12]

    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing is parked on the flight line during sunset at Gowen Field, Idaho on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8335930
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-AY311-2721
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs
    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Sunsets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT