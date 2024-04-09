A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for night flying operations at Gowen Field, Idaho on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 00:49 Photo ID: 8335928 VIRIN: 240410-Z-AY311-2717 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 3.21 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.