    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 6 of 12]

    Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing prepares for night flying operations in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Gowen Field, Idaho on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8335927
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-AY311-2714
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Sunsets

