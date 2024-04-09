A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing prepares for night flying operations in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Gowen Field, Idaho on April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8335922
|VIRIN:
|240410-Z-AY311-2710
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night flying with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT