Military children of the 944th Fighter Wing experience a day in the life of their parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 00:30 Photo ID: 8335918 VIRIN: 240407-F-XK427-1005 Resolution: 3999x2664 Size: 3.79 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 944th FW Operation Reserve Kids: ‘It’s a Family Fight’ [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.