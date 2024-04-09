Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids: ‘It’s a Family Fight’ [Image 4 of 8]

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids: ‘It’s a Family Fight’

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Military children of the 944th Fighter Wing experience a day in the life of their parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8335917
    VIRIN: 240407-F-XK427-1004
    Resolution: 3756x2502
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    This work, 944th FW Operation Reserve Kids: ‘It’s a Family Fight’ [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s a Family Fight&rsquo;

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Operation Reserve Kids
    Military & Family Readiness

