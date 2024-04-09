Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders

Leaders from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group gather for a combined warfighter meeting at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2024. Leaders from the 8th FW and the 38th FG meet routinely to discuss current and ongoing operations at the Wolf Pack. Kunsan AB is the only military installation home to active flying units from both the U.S. Air Force and ROKAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

