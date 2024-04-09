Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group gather for a combined warfighter meeting at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2024. Leaders from the 8th FW and the 38th FG meet routinely to discuss current and ongoing operations at the Wolf Pack. Kunsan AB is the only military installation home to active flying units from both the U.S. Air Force and ROKAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8335895
    VIRIN: 240404-F-EZ422-1200
    Resolution: 4856x2731
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders
    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders
    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders
    Warfighter meeting brings together US, ROK Air Force leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    INDOPACOM
    Combined Warfighter
    USAF Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT