    Charlie Co Maintains Rifle Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset [Image 7 of 9]

    Charlie Co Maintains Rifle Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in live-fire training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea April 10, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

