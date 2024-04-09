2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Capt. Joseph Choi, an Army military intelligence officer in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, completes a ruck march to Antietam Creek Campground during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 11, 2024, in Sharpsburg, Maryland. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

