Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services visits Peterson SFB

Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services members pose with service members at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 8, 2024. The DACOWITS members visited Peterson SFB to poll service members and discuss challenges facing women in the armed forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

