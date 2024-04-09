Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services visits Peterson SFB

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services members pose with service members at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 8, 2024. The DACOWITS members visited Peterson SFB to poll service members and discuss challenges facing women in the armed forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services visits Peterson SFB, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Air Force
    Airman
    DACOWITS
    Space Force

