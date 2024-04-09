Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller announces Operation Plaza Spike, joined by Drug Enforcement Administration Deputy Chief of Operations James Nunnallee and Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Director of Countering Transnational Organized Crime Division Ricardo Mayoral, April 10, 2024. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8335448
    VIRIN: 240410-H-AT513-1002
    Resolution: 5256x3504
    Size: 13.76 MB
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference
    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference
    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference
    Operation Plaza Spike Press Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT