A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron receive a morning brief for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Small teams were quickly transported to an austere location to provide support and generate sorties while practicing Agile Combat Employment concepts. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US