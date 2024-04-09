Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1 [Image 6 of 7]

    FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Force Support Squadron build a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Utilizing the tent-based SPEK kitchen allows Airmen to provide hot meals to forward-deployed teams in contingency locations. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8335129
    VIRIN: 240410-F-JS667-1014
    Resolution: 4171x2979
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    command and control
    Agile Combat Employment
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT