FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Force Support Squadron build a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Utilizing the tent-based SPEK kitchen allows Airmen to provide hot meals to forward-deployed teams in contingency locations. Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

