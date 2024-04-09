U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron rest during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Relaxing in downtime allows Airmen to build resiliency and enhance their performance when faced with the intense demands of exercises Ready Tiger 24-1 is a readiness exercise demonstrating the 23rd Wing’s ability to plan, prepare and execute operations and maintenance to project air power in contested and dispersed locations, defending the United States’ interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8335128 VIRIN: 240410-F-JS667-1029 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 4.65 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.