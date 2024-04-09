A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Munitions Squadron stand by the armaments for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Munitions crews ensured the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft had weapons and firepower available to successfully establish and maintain air superiority. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

