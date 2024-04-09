Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 3 of 7]

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron arrive for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. The ability to generate air power from a remote contingency location on short notice is crucial in the future of the Air Force mission. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8335125
    VIRIN: 240410-F-JS667-1052
    Resolution: 4432x2952
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    command and control
    Agile Combat Employment
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT