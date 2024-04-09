A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron arrive for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. The ability to generate air power from a remote contingency location on short notice is crucial in the future of the Air Force mission. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8335125
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-JS667-1052
|Resolution:
|4432x2952
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
