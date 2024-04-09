A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron arrive for Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. The ability to generate air power from a remote contingency location on short notice is crucial in the future of the Air Force mission. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

