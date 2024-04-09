Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 2 of 7]

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGER, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Tactical aircraft maintenance specialists ensure that every component of the aircraft is working in tandem to deliver air support and air power anywhere, anytime. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8335124
    VIRIN: 240410-F-JS667-1053
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGER, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1
    FSS sets up field kitchen during RT 24-1
    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    command and control
    Agile Combat Employment
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT