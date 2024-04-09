A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Tactical aircraft maintenance specialists ensure that every component of the aircraft is working in tandem to deliver air support and air power anywhere, anytime. Built upon Air Combat Command's directive to assert air power in contested environments, Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 aims to test and enhance the 23rd Wing’s proficiency in executing Lead Wing and Expeditionary Air Base concepts through Agile Combat Employment and command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8335124 VIRIN: 240410-F-JS667-1053 Resolution: 4222x3016 Size: 5.12 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGER, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.