A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron communicate with an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot as observers from the 23rd Wing inspection team take notes during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Inspectors took notes and sent daily performance reports to the main operating base as the exercise progressed. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

