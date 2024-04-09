Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 1 of 7]

    A-10 MX, Ops tested during Ready Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron communicate with an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot as observers from the 23rd Wing inspection team take notes during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. Inspectors took notes and sent daily performance reports to the main operating base as the exercise progressed. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:49
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    ACE
    command and control
    Agile Combat Employment
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

