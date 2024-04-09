Airmen incorporate Multicable Airmen training during a Key West Fly Away

Master Sgt. Terry Snider, and Airman 1st Class Jacob Akin, with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, work together to preform a Basic Post-flight Operation inspection (BPO) during a Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training (JA/ATT) at Naval Station Key West, Florida, April 1-6, 2024. Multicable Airmen Training gives specialists training to flight line launch, recovery, and aircraft generation operations.

