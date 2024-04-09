Master Sgt. Kevin Sanders, avionics specialist with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, assists with aircraft recovery operations during a Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training (JA/ATT) at Naval Station Key West, Florida, April 1-6, 2024. Multicable Airmen Training gives specialists training to flight line launch, recovery, and aircraft generation operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8334827
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-FP794-2361
|Resolution:
|689x919
|Size:
|61.29 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen incorporate Multicable Airmen Training during Key West Fly Away [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
