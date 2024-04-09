Airmen incorporate Multicable Airmen Training during Key West Fly Away

Master Sgt. Kevin Sanders, avionics specialist with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, assists with aircraft recovery operations during a Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training (JA/ATT) at Naval Station Key West, Florida, April 1-6, 2024. Multicable Airmen Training gives specialists training to flight line launch, recovery, and aircraft generation operations.

