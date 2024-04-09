Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen incorporate Multicable Airmen Training during Key West Fly Away [Image 1 of 2]

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Kevin Sanders, avionics specialist with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, assists with aircraft recovery operations during a Joint Airborne/Air Transportability Training (JA/ATT) at Naval Station Key West, Florida, April 1-6, 2024. Multicable Airmen Training gives specialists training to flight line launch, recovery, and aircraft generation operations.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 14:11
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US
