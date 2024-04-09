Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor volunteers to paint murals at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailor volunteers to paint murals at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) A view of the partially completed mural paintings located on the wall across from the Fleet and Family Support Center inside of the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. The murals were hand painted by Culinary Specialist First Class Barbara Berrier, who is assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) which is currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. Berrier volunteered her time to paint the murals, which incorporate a myriad of the history and heritage focal points. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

