    Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base [Image 22 of 22]

    Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing’s second C-130J-30 Super Hercules, tail 5976 made its grand debut during an exclusive, live-streamed Fury Professional Grappling match sponsored by UFC and hosted at the Air Dominance Center's fifth-generation aircraft hangar at Savannah Air National Guard Base. Ga., April 4, 2024. The 165th AW officially received the second of its eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft April 4, 2024 at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, forging forward in a new era of Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 10:40
    Photo ID: 8334370
    VIRIN: 240404-Z-PJ280-1031
    Resolution: 5628x3745
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center
    Air Dominance Center
    Air National Guard Recruiting

