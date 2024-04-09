The 165th Airlift Wing’s second C-130J-30 Super Hercules, tail 5976 made its grand debut during an exclusive, live-streamed Fury Professional Grappling match sponsored by UFC and hosted at the Air Dominance Center's fifth-generation aircraft hangar at Savannah Air National Guard Base. Ga., April 4, 2024. The 165th AW officially received the second of its eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft April 4, 2024 at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, forging forward in a new era of Hercules operations for the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 10:40 Photo ID: 8334367 VIRIN: 240404-Z-PJ280-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.