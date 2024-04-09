Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base [Image 14 of 22]

    Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Talia Reed, a supply specialist with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard (GA ANG) sings the National Anthem during a live-streamed professional grappling match hosted at the Air Dominance Center's fifth-generation aircraft hangar at Savannah Air National Guard Base. Ga., April 4, 2024. The "Grapple at the Guard '' event, a Fury Professional Grappling match sponsored by the UFC, is in collaboration with ANG Recruiting and the GA ANG, that allowed the Air National Guard to showcase its mission sets and bring awareness to its global presence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 10:40
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center
    Air Dominance Center
    Air National Guard Recruiting

