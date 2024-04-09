U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules, Apr. 4, 2024 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga. The "Grapple at the Guard '' event, a Fury Professional Grappling match sponsored by the UFC, is in collaboration with ANG Recruiting and the Georgia ANG, that allowed the Air National Guard to showcase its mission sets and bring awareness to its global presence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 10:40 Photo ID: 8334359 VIRIN: 240404-Z-PJ280-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.