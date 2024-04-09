The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion command team promote sexual assault awareness and prevention by signing a proclamation that reaffirms their commitment to combating sexual misconduct in the Army. Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, HHBN commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio, HHBN senior enlisted adviser, signed the proclamation before running the Mountain Awareness Month 5K on April 11 outside Magrath Sports Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8334113
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-XX986-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT