    Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion command team promote sexual assault awareness and prevention by signing a proclamation that reaffirms their commitment to combating sexual misconduct in the Army. Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, HHBN commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Delrio, HHBN senior enlisted adviser, signed the proclamation before running the Mountain Awareness Month 5K on April 11 outside Magrath Sports Complex. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:32
    Photo ID: 8334113
    VIRIN: 240411-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    This work, Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Mountain Wellness Month

