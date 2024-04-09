Fort Drum community members step up to support Mountain Wellness Month

Hundreds of Fort Drum community members ran the 2nd annual Mountain Wellness Month 5K on April 11. Mountain Wellness Month is a monthlong effort by the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division to address sexual harassment, child abuse, and substance dependency, while educating people about autism awareness and financial literacy. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

