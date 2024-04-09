Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Conducts MV-22B Raid from USS Boxer [Image 6 of 8]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts MV-22B Raid from USS Boxer

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Josue Lopez, a platoon sergeant assigned to Headquarters & Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Washington, D.C., posts security outside of a landing zone during an MV-22 raid exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The raid was conducted as part of deliberate, progressive training for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, focused on the integration of MV-22Bs to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8333881
    VIRIN: 240408-M-AS577-1137
    Resolution: 7341x4896
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts MV-22B Raid from USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    Amphibious
    Infantry
    Training
    Naval Integration

