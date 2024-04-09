BLT 1/5 Conducts MV-22B Raid from USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Hudson, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Delaware, directs his platoon through an objective during an MV-22 raid exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The raid was conducted as part of deliberate, progressive training for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, focused on the integration of MV-22Bs to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

