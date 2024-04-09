Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for MV-22B Raid [Image 5 of 6]

    BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for MV-22B Raid

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Hudson, a platoon commander assigned to assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Delaware, prepares to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for an MV-22 raid exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean April 8, 2024. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the integration of MV-22Bs to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 03:17
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
