BLT 1/5 Departs USS Boxer for MV-22B Raid

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, transporting Marines to a raid exercise April 8, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the integration of MV-22Bs to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

