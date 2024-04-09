Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, poses for a photo upon winning three silver medals and Enlisted Aide of the Year while on the U.S Air Force Culinary Team during the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., Mar. 8, 2024. Rodgers is the first U.S. Air Force Joint Enlisted Aide to have won the competition beating five competitors in four categories including general officer uniform assembly, written exam, oral exam in front of a board, and cooking. (Courtesy photo)

