U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, works with Senior Airman Kayla Gonzales, services, 673rd Force Support Squadron, to plate homemade smoked butternut squash ravioli for 400 guests at the Armed Services YMCA Salute to the Military Banquet, Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. For the event Rodgers brought in 15 services Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to learn skills from six master and executive chefs, earning each Airmen 20 American Culinary Federation credits. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8333557 VIRIN: 240217-F-F3707-1005 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.