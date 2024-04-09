Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 7 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, works with Senior Airman Kayla Gonzales, services, 673rd Force Support Squadron, to plate homemade smoked butternut squash ravioli for 400 guests at the Armed Services YMCA Salute to the Military Banquet, Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2024. For the event Rodgers brought in 15 services Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to learn skills from six master and executive chefs, earning each Airmen 20 American Culinary Federation credits. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

