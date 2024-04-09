Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 6 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Eleventh Air Force protocol staff, services volunteers, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, second from the right, pose for a photo during the commanders Holiday Social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2023. Rodgers is the sole enlisted aid to the commander and is an integral part of the small team who works to ensure the commanders large and small events are planned and executed properly. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8333556
    VIRIN: 231216-F-F3707-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALCOM
    11AF
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Eleventh Air Force
    Enlisted Aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT