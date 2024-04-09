Eleventh Air Force protocol staff, services volunteers, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, second from the right, pose for a photo during the commanders Holiday Social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2023. Rodgers is the sole enlisted aid to the commander and is an integral part of the small team who works to ensure the commanders large and small events are planned and executed properly. (Courtesy photo)
Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
