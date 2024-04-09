Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, competes in the Nutritional Hot Food Challenge during the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., Mar. 8, 2024. Rodgers and her teammate Tech. Sgt. Luis Serrano-Matos, enlisted aid, won a silver medal in the competition where they had 90 minutes to assemble a four-course meal with nutritional guidelines of under 1000 kcals, and keeping the proper ranges for carbs, proteins and fats. (Courtesy photo by Cpl. McKenzie Royal)

