Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 5 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, competes in the Nutritional Hot Food Challenge during the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., Mar. 8, 2024. Rodgers and her teammate Tech. Sgt. Luis Serrano-Matos, enlisted aid, won a silver medal in the competition where they had 90 minutes to assemble a four-course meal with nutritional guidelines of under 1000 kcals, and keeping the proper ranges for carbs, proteins and fats. (Courtesy photo by Cpl. McKenzie Royal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8333555
    VIRIN: 240308-F-F3707-1011
    Resolution: 627x468
    Size: 53.16 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALCOM
    11AF
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Eleventh Air Force
    Enlisted Aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT